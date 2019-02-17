SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster women's basketball (19-4, 17-2 RMAC) bounced back from its loss to Fort Lewis with a win over the Adams State Grizzlies (2-21, 2-17 RMAC) Saturday. Westminster remains tied with Colorado Mesa for first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.

The Griffins struggled from distance, shooting 2-12 from three, but dominated underneath the basket with 44 points in the paint, 18 more than the Grizzlies, and 47 rebounds, 23 more than the Grizzlies.

Adams State led through the first quarter and most of the second with its largest lead of seven points coming at the end of the first quarter. Westminster took its first lead of the game with 3:29 left in the half. It outscored Adams state 17-8 and ended the half with a two-point lead, 31-29.

The Griffins opened the second half with a 15-6 run for their largest lead of the game, 46-35.

Westminster's lead was cut to single digits after the Grizzlies started the fourth quarter with a 10-4 run. With 11 seconds remaining, Adams State tied the game with a layup, 62-62. The Grizzlies floated the Griffins a lifeline after fouling Olivia Elliss and sending her to the charity stripe for two with only two seconds left. Elliss made both and the Griffins slipped past the Girzzlies for the win, 64-62.

Elliss led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and a career high in field goals made, field goals attempted and shots blocked. She made 12-20 from the field and converted 7-9 from the free-throw line. She grabbed 10 rebounds to record her sixth double-double of the year.

Westminster returns home for its final home games of the regular season on Friday and Saturday against Colorado Christian and Regis.