ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Saturday on Day Two of the Trailblazer Invitational at the Dixie State Tennis Courts.

The Trailblazers (4-1) opened the day with a 4-1 loss to Stanislaus State, before bouncing back with a 6-1 win over Western New Mexico.

Yolena Carlon and Isabel Heras rolled to a 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles to start the match, but Stanislaus State claimed the other two doubles matches to win the point and take a 1-0 lead to singles play.

Needing to win four of the six singles matches to earn a victory, Megan Lynch cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles to claim DSU’s first point of the match. However, the Trailblazers wouldn’t get any closer, as the Warriors closed out the 4-1 win with victories at No. 6, No. 1, and No. 3 singles.

Later in the day, the Trailblazers claimed the point in doubles play against Western New Mexico to build the early 1-0 lead. Kyra Harames and Megan Lynch notched a 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Hattie Erekson and Juliana Honczaruk battled to a 7-6 triumph at the No. 3 spot.

Dixie State continued to roll in singles play, winning five of the six matches to clinch the 6-1 win. Isabel Heras cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 3 singles to start things off, while Elly Lloyd earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory at the No. 5 spot. Harames picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2, Lynch notched a 6-4, 6-2 triumph at No. 4 and Honczaruk battled to a 7-5, 6-3 victory at the No. 6 spot.

Dixie State will close the Trailblazer Invitational against RMAC-foe MSU Denver on Monday at 9 a.m.