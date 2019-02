Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

The Utah Jazz (9-1) maintained the best record in the NBA with 20 percent of the regular season complete after a 104-89 win over the winless Los Angeles Clippers.

Karl Malone led all scorers with 20 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Shandon Anderson had a season-high 17 points. John Stockton played just 18 minutes as the Jazz had the game in hand.