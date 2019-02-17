CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highlight of Saturday night's All-Star competitions for Utah Jazz fans happened a few feet off the court.

After opting to not defend his 2018 slam dunk championship, Donovan Mitchell still played a role in the night's festivities. He joined TNT announcer Kevin Harlan and analysts Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Kenny Smith as part of the broadcast crew for the dunk contest.

Surprisingly, Mitchell actually got a few words in during the popular event even though he was seated between Miller and Smith, two guys who are never shy to share their opinions.

Smith welcomed Mitchell to the live telecast by introducing the guard as, "Utah Jazz's should-have-been All-Star."

Before the dunkers took the court, Mitchell told the crew that he tried to prevent himself from getting "too nervous" in front of the large crowd.

"You get the first dunk to go down, I think you're in good shape," he said, adding that he then went behind the scenes to keep his nerves down while others dunked.

After touching on a couple of other topics — including the fact that, yes, he stretched before dunking and how he used a dunking coach — Mitchell admitted he was leaning toward Atlanta's John Collins and Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo over New York's Dennis Smith Jr., and Charlotte's Miles Bridges.

"So," he said, "I have a 1A and 1B."

Mitchell's 1B came through for him. Though each of the participants had at least one eye-popping dunk — along with some misses — the 20-year-old Diallo stole the show by leaping over 7-foot-1 Shaquille O'Neal and then unveiling a Superman logo underneath his OKC jersey while hanging onto the rim from his elbow.

"Hammy! People don't really know who Hamidou was and he really made a name for himself with those dunks," Mitchell said. "The Shaq dunk was incredible."

Though he looked unbeatable last year and has had a plethora of spectacular dunks in his first two seasons, Mitchell admitted he's lost dunk contests to the Knicks' Smith and Derrick Jones.

Nevertheless, Kenny Smith told Mitchell he hoped to see him dunking on All-Star Saturday again.

"We need you back in," Smith said.

The rest of the crew was equally positive with Mitchell. Webber patted him on the back and Miller wished him "a great second half." Harlan told him, "Good luck to the Jazz and to Donovan Mitchell" as they wrapped up an evening that also saw relatively unknown Joe Harris (Brooklyn) beat Steph Curry in the 3-point contest finals after Boston's Jayson Tatum won the Skills Challenge on a half-court shot.

Donovan on the 🎤 pic.twitter.com/ABKiM7aUaZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2019

Some more highlights from All-Star Saturday:

• Bridges couldn't connect on his first dunk to the chagrin of his home crowd, but he scored a 50 with his second dunk while paying homage to Larry Johnson by wearing a No. 2 Grandmama jersey and a gold tooth.

• Mitchell said he wears Size 17 shoes and joked — and bonus if he wasn't joking — that he will be 6-foot-6 in two years.

• Mitchell said Diallo deserved "nothing less than a 50!" after the Thunder guard soared over Shaq in easily the best dunk of the competition.

DIALLO JUMPED OVER SHAQ



HE JUMPED OVER SHAQ.



HE JUMPED OVER SHAQ.pic.twitter.com/nHwq9glluV — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 17, 2019

give him everyone’s points. all of them. — Holly MacKenzie (@stackmack) February 17, 2019

• Of the five things jumped over during dunks Saturday, Dwyane Wade and a replica of the Wright Bros. airplane were the only objects that don't have a rap album.

did shaq pay you to tweet this https://t.co/P5qHjQuUMM — Criminally Insane (Remix) (@russbengtson) February 17, 2019

• Though he wasn't the worst passer of the night and didn't lose to Kuka — as a Mavericks blogger accidentally wrote — former Utah standout Kyle Kuzma did get eliminated in the first round of the Skills Challenge by Luka Doncic. Kuzma had a good chance to beat the Mavs' terrific rookie but the Laker missed three 3-pointers.

Kuka vs Kuz.



Kuz can't pass.



Thank u, next. — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) February 17, 2019

Luka's just having fun with it! 😃



He beats Kyle Kuzma to move on to the #TacoBellSkills semifinals! pic.twitter.com/rNvN1OSM5Z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

• The night's first competition has some critics.

Nothing has ever been dumber than the Skills Challenge. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 17, 2019

A skills competition where you don't need to make the pass is dumb pic.twitter.com/M3PBHP9Sa5 — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) February 17, 2019

• Apparently, the TV audience missed out on a spectacular show during a commercial break.

We’ve jumped the baby shark. https://t.co/i7Ya4oOPSU — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) February 17, 2019

• Tatum made an otherwise forgettable Skills Challenge one to remember by hitting a shot behind the half-court line to win.

"NO HE DIDN'T!"@jaytatum0 hit the half-court bomb to defeat Trae Young and win the #TacoBellSkills challenge! 😱 pic.twitter.com/5NMz3h4Ajt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Jayson Tatum is now officially the most skilled player in the NBA. This is no longer debatable. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 17, 2019

• Ouch. (And without Gordon Hayward.)

Once again young Celtics excel without Kyrie on the floor pic.twitter.com/OSRImDk09L — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 17, 2019

• The 3-point contest was fun, as usual, but it could have been better for Jazz fans.

After the 1st round of the three point contest, I think it’s settled. Joe Ingles is the winner of this year’s 3 point shooting contest. — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) February 17, 2019

• Steph Curry lit it up — and lit up Twitter — in the first round by hitting 19 of 25 3-balls.

He’s a cheat code. What even is steph — Carlos (@UtahJazzFonz) February 17, 2019

So, Steph Curry can shoot, right? — Rob Peterson (@ShotDrJr) February 17, 2019

Man, we can say we got to see the greatest shooter in NBA history play... — Josh Roberts 🇵🇾 (@jayjazz3) February 17, 2019

• Defending champion Devin Booker had a good showing but not good enough to advance.

There's something poetic about Devin Booker getting hot from the field and it ultimately not mattering in a loss. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 17, 2019

Booker even gets garbage points in three point contests — Sean 🎸 (@seanp33) February 17, 2019

Devin Booker dropped 23 in a loss? What a remarkably consistent player — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 17, 2019

• Joe Harris (who!?) introduced himself to everybody outside of Brooklyn by upsetting Steph Curry in the finals.

Joe Harris just beat the NBA’s best shooter of all-time in the 3-point contest and he’ll have your grande oat milk chai latte on the bar in just a couple of minutes pic.twitter.com/uCKiwqKfLa — Dane Delgado (@danegado) February 17, 2019

Joe Harris looks like every guy in the yoga class I just went to. — Andrew Gilman (@AndrewGilmanOK) February 17, 2019