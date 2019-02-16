DURANGO, Colo. – Dixie State extended its winning streak to 10 straight Saturday night with 63-50 triumph over Fort Lewis inside Whalen Gymnasium. With the win, the Trailblazers (15-8) remained in a three-way tie for third place in the RMAC standings at 13-6, while FLC dropped to 11-14, 6-13 in conference play.

Down 12-10 four-plus minutes into the game, the Trailblazers rattled off 13 straight points as part of a 15-1 run to bolt to a commanding 25-13 lead with 8:44 to go until halftime. Jack Pagenkopf got the rally started with a 3-pointer, while Wade Miller connected for two deep treys and Quincy Mathews laid in a pair of buckets, as the Blazer bench accounted for 10 of DSU’s 15 points during the run.

Fort Lewis managed to cut the DSU lead down to seven on a couple of occasions, but Dixie State took a 37-26 lead into the locker room after a Dub Price jumper beat the first-half horn.

DSU never saw its lead dip below six points in the second half and would eventually put the game on ice thanks to its defense as the Trailblazers limited the Skyhawks to just two points over thea final 5:56 of the game to wrap up the win. Dixie State was nursing 56-48 lead, but six straight Matt Conway points and a Miller free throw extended the Blazer lead back to double figures and DSU never looked back from there.

Conway was the lone Trailblazer to score in double figures as he tallied a game-high 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting with six rebounds. Pagenkopf added nine points with three boards and four assists, and Miller finished with seven points.

DSU shot 46.4 percent (26-of-56) from the floor, which included a 41.2 percent night (7-of-17) from the perimeter. The Trailblazers also went to the foul line a season-low six times (4-of-6) and outrebounded the Skyhawks by a 42-25 count.

Dixie State held Fort Lewis to just 36.5 percent (19-of-52) shooting, which included a 1-of-8 clip over the final five-plus minutes. Marquel Beasley led the Skyhawks with 20 points.

Dixie State will close the 2018-19 regular season with a three-game RMAC homestand, which begins this upcoming Friday night, Feb. 22, with a showdown against second-place Regis (14-5) inside the Burns Arena at 7:30 p.m.