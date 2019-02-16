OREM — In late November of 1988, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley trademarked the phrase ‘three-peat.’ His 'Showtime' Lakers had won back-to-back titles and the expectation was that they would win a third.

The Lakers fell short of that goal, however, and lost to the Detroit Pistons in 1989.

Saturday night at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, the Juab Wasps did what those Lakers could not — they three-peated.

The Wasps defeated any and all comers in the 3A state wrestling tournament this weekend, and finished with 217 total points, 29.5 ahead of second-place Delta. In third place was Emery, with 162.5 points, while American Leadership Academy (136) and Morgan (133) rounded out the top five.

The victory meant a third consecutive title for Juab wrestling, the longest active streak in the state, which is replete with wrestling powers.

The Wasps were led by a trio of individual champs: Channing Warner, Cade Bowring and Shan Jackson, as well as seven additional placers.

At this point, it isn’t much of a secret as to why the Wasps have been so successful.

High-level coaching and excellent fan support have been key.

“All our coaches, Coach (Joel) Holman, all of them, are just so good,” Bowring said. “They make sure every little thing is perfect and it is those small things that matter.”

“That whole crowd, having them behind you gives you that last bit of grit you need,” Warner added.

More so than both of those, it is the team’s brotherhood that makes the team title possible each and every year, however.

“I think it is our brotherhood,” said Bowring. “All of us, all the wrestlers are just so close. We trust in each other and love each other. It makes it more fun (to win the team title) than an individual one, because you get to share it with all of your brothers. You know you have worked so hard in the same room, all summer and all winter. The reward, getting to win it with them, it is amazing. It is unexplainable.”

The Wasps actually wrapped up the team title early, thanks to a strong performance in the semifinals Saturday morning.

That enabled Warner, Bowring and Jackson to shine on the individual stage Saturday night.

Warner claimed the title for the 113-pound weight class, Bowring at 145 and Jackson at 220.

None had a more thrilling match than the freshman.

Soundly beaten by Morgan’s Jarett Jorgensen in each of the first two rounds of their bout, Warner actually trailed 3-0 with four seconds left.

Somehow, he managed to tie the match, and went on to defeat Jorgensen in overtime.

“I am just so happy for him,” Bowring said. “He is just a freshman and to wrestle Jarett Jorgensen, a stud from Morgan, I am so proud of him. For a little freshman like him to come in… he was just ballin' and I love him to death.”

It was arguably the best match of the night, in either classification, and as far as Warner is concerned is merely the beginning.

“I want four (state titles),” Warner said. “That is all I want to do.”

Bowring, meanwhile, defeated Carbon’s Conner Fausett for his second individual state title.

Afterward, the emotion of accomplishing his year-long goal was almost overwhelming.

“It is just the sport,” Bowring said. “Wrestling takes so much out of you. You have to put so much work into it, to get that done, it pays off so much.”

Jackson closed out the night for the Wasps when he defeated Union’s Nolan Bullethead.

Other individual state title winners included a quartet of Rabbits — Dyllin Broughton, Jake Jackson, Bowen Shields and Blake Greene — a trio of wrestlers from American Leadership Academy (Lukus Carrillo, Rhett Miner and Quenton Mortimer) as well as Agustus Dalton (Emery) and Jate Frost (Union).

Ultimately, the night was about the Wasps and it was a night they’ll never forget.

“I probably can’t think of a better moment in my life (so far),” Warner said. “This will be up there.”

Class 3A

At UCCU Center

Team scores

Juab, 217; 2. Delta, 187.5; 3. Emery, 162.5; 4. American Leadership Academy, 136; 5. Morgan, 133; 6. South Sevier, 131.5; 7. Union, 123; 8. Richfield, 98; 9. Grantsville, 96; 10. South Summit, 91

Saturday’s championship

106 — Championship: Lukus Carrillo, American Leadership def. William Korth, Morgan, Dec 7-0; 3. Byron Christiansen, Emery; 4. Waylen Pentz, Morgan; 5. Jess Christiansen, Emery; 6. Keaton Sperry, Juab.

113 — Championship: Denim Torgerson, Richfield def. Blake Woolsey, Morgan, Dec 9-3; 3. Taigon Bushell, South Summit; 4. Trey Butler, Delta; 5. Richard Jenkins, Union; 6. Jarin Allen, Emery.

120 — Championship: Channing Warner, Juab def. Jarett Jorgensen, Morgan, SV-1 5-3; 3. Korby Christiansen, Emery; 4. Maverick Caldwell, Delta; 5. Dwain Farley, Emery; 6. Leo Valdez, Delta.

126 — Championship: Rhett Miner, American Leadership def. Conner Ingram, Juab, Fall 1:27; 3. Jarron Campbell, Morgan; 4. Thomas Coates, Grantsville; 5. Dakota Curtis, Richfield; 6. Jayden Petersen, Delta.

132 — Championship: Quenton Mortimer, American Leadership def. William Daniel Haight, Summit Academy, Dec 5-1; 3. Cael Rowley, Delta; 4. Montana Cragun, Morgan; 5. Ryker Ogden, Richfield; Landon Burke, San Juan.

138 — Championship: Triston Fillmore, South Sevier def. Jed Lee, South Summit, SV-1 3-1; 3. Spencer Belinski, Morgan; 4. Robert Bobby Blake, Carbon; 5. Kalob Nybo, Juab; 6. Chase Christiansen, Emery.

145 — Championship: Cade Bowring, Juab def. Conner Fausett, Carbon, Dec 6-5; 3. Bryar Meccariello, Emery; 4. Tate Willoughby, Delta; 5. Austin Chase, Delta; 6. Jett High, South Sevier.

152 — Championship: Dyllin Broughton, Delta def. Cannon Fuellenbach, South Sevier, MD 24-10; 3. McKay Meccariello, Emery; 4. Tyler Lynn, Juab; 5. Bodey Manzanares, Grantsville; 6. Nathan Cowley, Carbon.

160 — Championship: Agustus Dalton, Emery def. Damon Mayfield, Manti, MD 11-0; 3. Colby Hyder, Union; 4. Wyatt Harmon, Juab; 5. Kade Jensen, Richfield; 6. Keityn Hunt, Carbon.

170 — Championship: Jate Frost, Union def. Koby Johnson, Grantsville, Dec 7-3; 3. Dillon Sorenson, Richfield; 4. Taylor Hunt, South Sevier; 5. Luis Rodriguez, North Sanpete; 6. Hayes Dalton, Emery.

182 — Championship: Jake Jackson, Delta def. Charles Watts, Juab, MD 8-0; 3. Justyn Mitchell, American Leadership; 4. Wyatt Morrison, South Sevier; 5. Brice Clegg, South Summit; 6. Parker Brinkerhoff, Union.

195 — Championship: Bowen Shields, Delta def. Blake Mangelson, Juab, Dec 5-2; 3. Talmage Brown, Summit Academy; 4. Seni Lino Latu, Manti; 5. Xander Lindsey, South Summit; 6. Cadence Ross, Union.

220 — Championship: Shan Jackson, Juab def. Nolan Bullethead, Union, Dec 10-6; 3. Logan Kuehn, Grantsville; 4. Braden Howard, Emery; 5. Tysen Clark, Summit Academy; 6. Chris Good, South Sevier.

285 — Championship: Blake Greene, Delta def. Dalton Anderson, North Sanpete, Dec 6-3; 3. Dalton Clark, Union; 4. Nephi Antillon, South Summit; 5. Kemmer Jones, South Sevier; 6. Kayden Atwood, Summit Academy.