PROVO — Momentum often plays a big factor in volleyball matches and did so in BYU's favor during Saturday's four-set win over No. 14 USC (26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13.)

Multiple stoppages and some otherwise sluggish play left the usually raucous Smith Fieldhouse crowd relatively quiet and unenthused until a spectacular play by Wil Stanley got the home crowd on its feet, with the Cougars rolling thereafter.

The play came with the Cougars clinging to a 22-21 lead in the third set and was made off a touch by BYU freshman Davide Gardini at the net. Stanley was left scrambling out of the back row for a ball that appeared to be headed out of bounds, before getting enough of his fist under it to set up a bump over the net. USC then set up for a kill, but was stuffed by Miki Jauhiainen and Gabi Garcia Fernandez at the net for a BYU point which got the home crowd on its feet and cheering loudly.

"First of all it was a great touch by Davide to just give us a chance," Stanley said of his match-changing play. "I just got lucky and I'm pretty sure I closed my eyes over there."

BYU went on to take that third set 25-23, but the momentum taken from the home crowd by virtue of Stanley's play perhaps proved bigger than the actual set win.

"Guys were just getting chicken skin from that block and it really shifted momentum," Stanley said. "It's so hard (for the opposing team) to play in the Fieldhouse when the crowd is like that."

Hard indeed, turns out.

The crowd stayed into it for the duration of the fourth set, with the Cougars taking complete control en route to an easy 25-13 set win that ended the match.

The play before Stanley's leaping touch was somewhat forgettable, with multiple stoppages and excruciatingly long reviews slowing down what had already been a relatively sluggish match. USC used all of its three challenges at the midway point of the second set, although none of those challenges went its way.

"We need to address that and make sure our video equipment is better," said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. "It's not fair to either side. Let's be fair and straight up. ... I like having (replay) and we're all okay with it, but it's got to be a little quicker, so we've got to address that. It was really strange."

Leading the way for the Cougars was again Fernandez, who scored a match-high 25 kills on a .327 hitting percentage, with Gardini adding 20 kills on a .452 percentage.

A big key throughout the match, and particularly down the stretch, was the play of Jauhiainen at the middle block position. The junior from Finland contributed just four blocks, but had enough significant touches at the net to help turn the tide sharply in BYU's favor.

"That's been a focus and something we've been chatting continually about in practice, so finally we're able to make good touches," Olmstead said. "We slowed things down and guys in the back row were able to get us in better position to attack and transition. So no doubt it helped us."

With the win BYU improves to 6-4 on the early year and 2-2 in MPSF Conference play. Next up is a home match against Grand Canyon this coming Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse.