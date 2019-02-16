Kids from all over the state represented their schools in the National Archery in the Schools Program event, which took place during the Western Hunting & Conservation Expo. The National Archery in the Schools Program teaches international-style target archery in physical education classes for grades 4 through 12, usually taken as a two-week PE course. The course covers archery history, safety, technique, equipment, concentration, core strengthening, physical fitness and self-improvement. This is the ninth year Utah has staged the tournament, and was the 32nd state to join the program.

