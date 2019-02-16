LEWISVILLE, Texas – Dixie State’s women’s swimming team made its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut season a successful one as the Trailblazers posted a third-place finish at the 2019 RMAC Swimming and Diving Championships, which wrapped up on Saturday at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.

The Trailblazers tallied 620.5 points over the four days of competition to finish 67.5 clear of fourth-place Colorado School of Mines. Colorado Mesa won the women’s team championship, outscoring league runner-up Oklahoma Baptist by a 1031.5-799 count.

DSU began Saturday’s final session by claiming its fifth medal of the meet when Katie Pack raced to a third-place finish in the 1,650 yard freestyle with a time of 17:34.92 (No. 2 all-time at DSU). Then in the 100 free, Kelsea Wright broke her own school record and posted an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 52.07 to place fifth overall, while Miriam Gonzalez followed in sixth place at 52.58 (No. 6 all-time at DSU) and Audrey Hyde placed eighth at 52.91 (T-fifth all-time at DSU). In addition, Haley Jones won the 100 free “C” final heat by touching the wall in a season-best time of 53.50.

Hannah Hansen collected DSU’s sixth medal of the championships and recorded an NCAA “B” qualifying time in the 200 breaststroke with a second-place 2:18.79 (No. 4 all-time at DSU), and Hannah Bodkin won the 200 breast “B” final in the event with a season-best mark of 2:24.31. In the 200 backstroke, Rebecka Anderson won the “B” heat final with a school record-breaking time of 2:05.73, while Sydney Anderson claimed victory in the “C” heat final with a season-best 2:11.23.

The final event of the meet was the 400 free relay, where the Trailblazer team of Wright, Kenzie Chesler, Gonzalez and Hyde combined to place second overall out of the “B” heat with a school-record time of 3:28.88. Wright set the early tone for the Blazers as she bettered her school record and NCAA “B” qualifying time set earlier in the day by over one-half second with an opening-leg split of 51.54.

In all, Dixie State combined to break 15 school records, posted four NCAA “B” qualifying times, and won a total of seven event medals during the four days of competition.

Dixie State will make one last push to qualify swimmers for the upcoming 2019 NCAA Division II championships next Saturday, Feb. 23, when the Trailblazers head to Las Vegas to compete at the UNLV Last Chance meet.