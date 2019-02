SALT LAKE CITY — A 2.4 magnitude aftershock struck Bluffdale Saturday night, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations — the fourth earthquake to affect northern Utah in less than 48 hours.

The University of Utah also reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake southwest of Kanosh at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Saturday quakes followed two others in Bluffdale on Friday morning — a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 5:02 a.m. and a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 5:10 a.m.