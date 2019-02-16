LOS ANGELES — When BYU beat Loyola Marymount a couple of weeks ago, freshman forward Gavin Baxter had a career-high 25 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Saturday afternoon at Gersten Pavilion, Baxter turned in another strong performance against LMU, scoring 13 points on 6 of 6 shooting and collecting a game-high seven rebounds in the Cougars’ 70-62 win.

Baxter also recorded two steals and two blocked shots.

“I don’t know what it is about LMU, but it works,” Baxter said with a big smile. “I guess I’m just in the right place at the right time.”

What is it about the the Lions that brings out the best in Baxter?

Zac Seljaas, who scored 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range, said Baxter likes facing LMU’s 7-foot-3, 260-pound center Mattias Markusson.

“It’s going against a guy that’s bigger and longer than him and to be able to say, ‘I’m the big dog in the house,’” Seljaas said. “Gavin went out and let him know that he was there and the top dog. He wanted to outplay him. That’s what he does.”

BYU coach Dave Rose loved the contributions from Baxter, who went scoreless before fouling out in the Cougars’ win over San Diego Thursday.

“He had so much confidence tonight. We got him a dunk early off an alley-oop. Those big guys for LMU attack our penetration pretty strong,” Rose said. “Gavin’s really good at playing behind the backboard and using that space. We had a hard time adjusting to their defense. They were switching their defense. We threw it over the top to Gavin, who finished with a dunk or got to the free-throw line.”

DEFENDING BATEMON: LMU’s leading scorer, James Batemon, was held scoreless when BYU beat the Lions in Provo. He went 0 of 8 from the field.

Batemon, who entered the day averaging 16.7 points per game, played better, but not great, Saturday. He made 5 of 11 shots from the field and finished with 16 points. Lion guard Joe Quintana also chipped in 14, drilling three 3-pointers.

FREE-THROW WOES NO MORE: The Cougars’ poor free-throw shooting late in the game against San Diego almost cost them the game.

Against USD, BYU made 17 of 26 from the charity stripe and made only 3 of 10 late in regulation.

The Cougars’ struggles from the line continued in the first half against LMU as they hit just 3 of 6. But in the second half, BYU went 15 of 15 from the free-throw line.