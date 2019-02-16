SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” revealed its next slate of Overtime Challenges on Saturday morning.

“Fortnite” announced the Overtime Challenges last week. The challenges come at the end of the battle royale video game’s seventh season and give gamers a chance to win extra rewards, character skins and dance moves, among other items.

Most interestingly, Epic Games announced that gamers will receive the season eight battle pass — which, for about $10, gives gamers access to new challenges and rewards — for free if they complete 13 of the Overtime Challenges.

Last week, the challenges included collecting coins in creative mode. A separate challenge asked you to open chests in a motel and RV park.

On Saturday, “Fortnite” dropped three new challenges.

One of the easier ones focused on visiting 10 different named locations. This one is as easy as it comes. Just visit 10 of the named spots on the map, according to Forbes. That means visiting any of the following locations:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Snobby Shores

Frosty Flights

Polar Peak

Happy Hamlet

Shifty Shafts

Tilted Towers

Loot Lake

Lazy Links

The Block

Tomato Temple

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Retail Row

Dusty Divot

Salty Springs

Fatal Fields

Lucky Landing

Paradise Palms

