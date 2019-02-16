BOZEMAN, Mont. — Weber State women's basketball fell 72-59 in another tough battle Saturday afternoon to Montana State.

"We had a solid first half offensively but not defensively," head coach Velaida Harris said. "We shot 50 percent but they shot 53 percent. Then in the third we collapse mentally. It's college basketball, you can't be tired and you certainly can't take plays off. We did that. I'm disappointed on that more than anything. We battle in the fourth quarter and hold them scoreless in the final six minutes. It's too late at that point. Not a great day but we're headed back to the Dee to get it right next week."

Montana State got an early 14-6 jump on the Wildcats but WSU answered with an 8-0 run to tie everything up. Weber State hung tight the remainder of the first quarter and trailed 22-19 at the end of it.

In the second quarter Montana State took a 12-point lead over WSU. With the help of a 6-0 Wildcat run Weber State trailed 43-40 at halftime.

Montana State tried to push to a double-digit lead again in the third quarter, but Weber State held them off and kept things close. They trailed 58-49 after three.

In the fourth quarter Montana State took off and Weber State couldn't gain any momentum back as it fell 72-59.

WSU was led by Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman, who had 17 points. Emily Drake was not far behind as she had 16 on the afternoon. Kayla Watkins also put up double-figure scoring with 15.

Welch-Coleman also put up seven assists on the day.

WSU will next host Sacramento State on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in the second field trip game of the year at noon at the Dee Events Center.