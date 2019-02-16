LOGAN — Utah State women's basketball (11-13, 5-7 Mountain West) earned a 64-55 victory over Air Force (8-16, 4-9 MW) here on Saturday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

A trio of Aggies scored in double figures as senior guard Rachel Brewster had a team-high 17 points, while junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy scored 16 points and freshman guard Steph Gorman had 12 points. Dufficy also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season.

Air Force took a 9-5 lead in the first quarter before USU responded with a 7-0 run after layups from junior guard Eliza West and Dufficy, and a Dufficy trey put it up 12-9. A Falcon three tied it up, but a Brewster jumper in the final seconds gave USU the 14-12 advantage at the end of the period.

Utah State extended its lead to seven, 19-12, after a Dufficy layup and a Brewster jumper and free throw in the second quarter. Air Force then tied it up at 20-20 with 6:31 to go. The teams went back and forth with a Dufficy layup at the buzzer giving the Aggies the 27-24 edge at the half.

The teams traded buckets in the third quarter as the Falcons took a 40-37 lead. A Gorman trey and Brewster layup put USU up, 42-40, with 1:07 on the clock. After Air Force tied it up at 44-44, Dufficy knocked down a couple free throws to give USU the 46-44 lead at the end of the third.

After Air Force free throws tied it up at 46-46 in the final stanza, a couple Brewster jumpers and a Gorman triple gave USU the 53-46 advantage. The Aggies maintained their lead and led by 10, 62-52, after another Gorman three with 1:30 to go. A couple free throws from junior guard Olivia West secured the 64-55 USU victory.

Air Force was led by sophomore guard Emily Conroe with 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Utah State shot 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from the field, 33.3 percent (5-of-15) from behind the arc and 83.3 percent (15-of-18) at the free-throw line. Air Force shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60) from the floor, 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from long range and 75.0 percent (6-of-8) at the free-throw line.

Utah State next travels to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico (20-3, 10-2 MW) on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.