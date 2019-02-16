SANDY — Contaminated drinking water sickened a three-month-old baby in an area of Sandy where a no-drink order is in place pending more lab results.

The city, which was urged for a week by the Utah Division of Drinking Water to hand over testing results to show the extent of contaminants like lead and copper that flooded residents' pipes following a winter storm, was cited by the state Saturday for exceeding fluoride levels in drinking water and not notifying the public adequately.

"We have been pushing Sandy City for metals results since early last week. I am frustrated it took a full week to get those metal results to us," said Marie Owens, director of the Utah Division of Drinking Water.

"I am not sure if they had the results sooner."

David Lewis, a Sandy parks and recreation employee, helps distribute water to residents at a staging area on 700 East in Sandy on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Residents in a portion of Sandy have been instructed not to use their tap water due to lead and copper contamination.

Sandy city officials issued an advisory Saturday for people in the affected area from 10600 South to 11400 South and 700 East to 2000 East to not drink water or use it for cooking until lab results determine the amount of lead and copper concentrations. That reversed a city-issued advisory less than 24 hours earlier that said the water was OK to drink as long as systems have been adequately flushed.

Owens said the impacted area has expanded in size twice since the initial discovery and now includes as many as six schools, care centers and a recreation center.

The state is working in conjunction with the city and area schools to make sure all the facilities are adequately flushed by the time children return on Tuesday, Owens said.

People were being advised Saturday to not boil the water because boiling actually increases metal concentrations. City representatives were going door to door delivering water and will individually test each home, business and facility in the impacted area, said Tom Ward, the city's director of public utilities.

Multiple people have reported becoming sick as a result of ingesting the water, including an infant Owens said was consuming the water in formula.

Nate Roe, the father of 3-month-old Henry, said he talked with multiple city employees by phone after the infant vomited his formula twice on Wednesday. His wife was sick as well, and the water tasted metallic.

Sandy city employees Taylor Vick and Mike Fox distribute water to residents at a staging area on 700 East in Sandy on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Residents in a portion of Sandy have been instructed not to use their tap water due to lead and copper contamination.

A city worker visited his home and suggested the problem was a malfunctioning water softener.

Roe said he doesn't have a water softener.

Workers told him to repeatedly flush his system and call the Utah Poison Control Center to report medical issues, but assured him the water was safe to drink.

The center, however, could not advise him of what to do unless he knew the level of fluoride exposure.

When the city declared the water safe to drink, the Roe family resumed using tap water in their home by Feb. 11.

"Then we found out yesterday (Friday) from a news article that there is lead and copper in the water," he said. "It is infuriating. Nobody told us about copper. Nobody told us about lead."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are no safe levels of lead for children because it is absorbed at a faster rate than by adults. Lead poisoning can damage children's nervous systems, brains and other organs. It can also lead to additional health, learning and behavioral problems.

The EPA does not have a health-based standard for lead or copper, but instead sets an "action" limit on when water providers should act and flush systems.

Sandy city employees distribute water to residents at a staging area on 700 East in Sandy on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Residents in a portion of Sandy have been instructed not to use their tap water due to lead and copper contamination.

The action limit for lead is 15 parts per billion. The action limit for copper is 1,300 parts per billion.

Owens said the results from metals testing when Sandy flushed its system initially came in at 394 parts per billion for lead and 28,800 parts per billion for copper.

"There is no health-based standard for lead or copper," she said. "What we do know is these levels are high, substantially higher than anything we would ever consider safe."

Sandy set up a staging area Saturday in a parking lot across from Fire Station 34, located at 10765 S. 700 East, to hand out bottles of water and had an emergency operations command center at City Hall. Just before 4 p.m., the city announced on Twitter it had made more than 54,000 water bottles available and had more on the way.

Nathan Wood, a Sandy public works employee, offloads a pallet of bottled water from a rental truck as Sandy city distributes water to residents at a staging area on 700 East in Sandy on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Residents in a portion of Sandy have been instructed not to use their tap water due to lead and copper contamination.

Owens said she expected to get updated test results later Saturday that will determine the extent of contamination.

"We have been told they completed samples yesterday."

Bryant Weber, a Sandy resident who lives in the area closest to the initial site of the contamination, said crews flushed the system, and by Feb. 8 mailed a letter advising residents the problem was solved.

"They said they had it under control," he said. Then he learned of the no drink water restrictions issued this weekend.

"We have all been drinking the water this last week."

He said a friend and neighbor who is a chemist ran a pH test on the tap water, which came back at 3.89, which is extremely acidic.

A measurement of seven is neutral, and the EPA recommends public drinking water systems measure between 6.5 and 8.5.

"That is low enough to dissolve metal," he said. "Doesn't the city have a pH tester?"

A private lab in Sandy has been notified of the urgency of the matter. It can deliver results in about a day's turnaround, with Owens adding the city has been directed to accelerate collection of about 100 samples this weekend.

Sandy city officials learned of a problem with its drinking water on Feb. 6 when residents started calling, Owens said.

City workers took samples Feb. 7 and the state was notified Feb. 8.

Following the heavy snowstorm that hit the Salt Lake Valley early in the month, a fluoride feeder had flushed chemicals into a portion of the delivery system undiluted. Owens said what would follow is a leech of lead and copper, but officials couldn't be sure until metals testing was conducted.

Those results came back Friday, which is when Sandy city officials first notified residents.

"I believe they could have erred on the side of more communication than they did," Owens said.

"I suspected that lead and copper might be a problem, but we had no evidence that it was until we got the results Friday," she added.

Ward said Saturday the pump sent undiluted high concentrations of fluoride into the system for about 36 to 48 hours.

The system was flushed immediately after the city began getting complaints, he said, and when the latest test results came back on copper and lead. "That became a new event for us. We are going through a different protocol."

Roe said the city bungled how it handled the water contamination from the outset.

"They hold a press conference Friday evening after hours when there is no one in the office to take a phone call and release it to the press," he said. "Whoever is pulling the strings totally botched this. It is embarrassing."