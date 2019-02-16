Weber State softball split the first day of the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic at UNLV Friday afternoon. First, the Wildcats defeated UC Davis with a 7-2 score and then later fell to UTEP 17-5.

In the first game, Weber State was the first to get on the board as Courtney Pestka hit a bomb over left center. Shortly after that, the Wildcats loaded up the bases. Chloe Camarero picked up a walk to give Weber State its second run of the game.

UC Davis answered in the top of the third inning with a two-run homer. Things were all tied up and Weber State put up a big inning at the bottom of four. WSU loaded up the bases with. Pestka watched four balls that scored another run putting Weber State up 3-2. Payton Hergert came into the game and singled for another RBI and two runs.

WSU’s hitting remained strong in the fourth inning and WSU ended up putting five runs on the board to take a 7-2 lead. Both Weber State and UC Davis had strong defensive performances the remainder of the game, but the Wildcats still came out victorious.

Tatiana Su’esu’e pitched all seven innings for WSU with one strikeout, no walks, only giving up three hits and two runs to advance her record to 3-1 on the season.

Against UTEP, the two teams started out fairly close with each other. UTEP put up three runs right off the get go in the top of the first. WSU answered with two runs. In the second inning, WSU once again loaded up the bases and freshman Brooke Moeai powered a single through the right side scoring two runs. Weber State had a 4-3 lead.

Defense prevailed for both teams in the third but UTEP found some momentum in the fourth putting up four runs with the help of a three shot home run. In the top of the fifth, UTEP captured all the offensive momentum and ran away with it putting up six runs in the inning. WSU could only answer with one run in the bottom of the fifth and WSU fell 17-5.

Weber State now sits at an even 4-4 overall on the season and will take on Hawaii and tournament host UNLV tomorrow at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.