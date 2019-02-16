Dixie State women’s tennis officially opened its 2019 spring schedule on Friday with a 5-2 victory over Colorado Mesa at the new Dixie State Tennis Courts.

The win marked DSU’s first official Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory and vaulted the Trailblazers (3-0, 1-0 RMAC) to the top of the RMAC standings.

Dixie State claimed two out of three doubles matches to open a 1-0 lead heading to singles play. Yolena Carlon and Isabel Heras set the tone in doubles play and cruised to a 6-3 win in the No. 1 spot. After CMU earned a 6-4 triumph at No. 3 doubles, Kyra Harames and Megan Lynch clinched the doubles point for DSU with a thrilling 7-6 victory at the No. 2 spot.

The Mavericks tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles. Dixie State responded as Lynch played to a tough 7-5, 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles, and Heras battled to a 6-4, 6-4 triumph at the No. 3 spot to build a 3-1 lead. CMU trimmed the lead to 3-2 with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, but Elly Lloyd clinched the DSU win with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory at the No. 5 spot. Carlon then pushed the score to the final tally of 5-2 with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles.

The Trailblazers continue play at the Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday with matches against Stanislaus State (10:30 a.m.) and Western New Mexico (2 p.m.).