Westminster’s women’s basketball team (18-4, 16-2 RMAC) had a chance to stand alone on top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after Colorado Mesa lost to Colorado Christian. A gritty and determined Fort Lewis team (10-14, 6-12 RMAC) was too much on the night for the Griffins to overcome.

The difference in the game really came down to 3-point shooting. The Griffins came into the game as the RMAC’s leading 3-point shooting team. The Griffins shot 16 percent from behind the arc while the Skyhawks finished 45.5 percent.

Fort Lewis led 10-4 at the first quarter media timeout. In the final two minutes of the quarter, Denise Gonzalez hit a 3 to start an 8-2 run that ended with a 3 from Rian Rawlings and a tied score, 16-16. Fort Lewis made the final basket of the quarter for a slight lead.

Neither team was particularly sharp through the second quarter. Westminster led by 1 at the media timeout but was 2-8 from the field and 1-4 from the charity stripe. Fort Lewis didn’t do any better shooting 2-10. The half came to an end with Fort Lewis regaining the lead, 29-25.

Olivia Elliss scored the first 8 points of the third quarter before Hunter Krebs added 5 to the team’s tally of 13 to reduce the home team’s lead to 3.

Trailing by 5 in the final 30 seconds, the Griffins were forced to foul and send the Skyhawks to the line, after a missed 3-point attempt, as the game came to an end in a Griffins defeat, 62-53.

Elliss was the lone Griffin in double figures, leading the Griffins with 16 points. She finished 5-10 from the field and 6-6 from the stripe. She also led the team with 38 minutes, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Griffins finish this road trip tomorrow night at Adams State.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

