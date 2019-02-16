Westminster’s women’s basketball team (18-4, 16-2 RMAC) had a chance to stand alone on top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after Colorado Mesa lost to Colorado Christian. A gritty and determined Fort Lewis team (10-14, 6-12 RMAC) was too much on the night for the Griffins to overcome.

The difference in the game really came down to 3-point shooting. The Griffins came into the game as the RMAC’s leading 3-point shooting team. The Griffins shot 16 percent from behind the arc while the Skyhawks finished 45.5 percent.

Fort Lewis led 10-4 at the first quarter media timeout. In the final two minutes of the quarter, Denise Gonzalez hit a 3 to start an 8-2 run that ended with a 3 from Rian Rawlings and a tied score, 16-16. Fort Lewis made the final basket of the quarter for a slight lead.

Neither team was particularly sharp through the second quarter. Westminster led by 1 at the media timeout but was 2-8 from the field and 1-4 from the charity stripe. Fort Lewis didn’t do any better shooting 2-10. The half came to an end with Fort Lewis regaining the lead, 29-25.

Olivia Elliss scored the first 8 points of the third quarter before Hunter Krebs added 5 to the team’s tally of 13 to reduce the home team’s lead to 3.

Trailing by 5 in the final 30 seconds, the Griffins were forced to foul and send the Skyhawks to the line, after a missed 3-point attempt, as the game came to an end in a Griffins defeat, 62-53.

Elliss was the lone Griffin in double figures, leading the Griffins with 16 points. She finished 5-10 from the field and 6-6 from the stripe. She also led the team with 38 minutes, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Griffins finish this road trip tomorrow night at Adams State.