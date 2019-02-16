LOGAN — Utah State women's tennis (3-4) posted a 5-2 victory over Grand Canyon (2-5) on Friday afternoon at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club.

“That’s two wins in a row for us and we feel like we’re going in the right direction," said head coach Sean McInerney. "We feel like we’re a very good team and we’re starting to play to our capabilities. It was nice to be in our home courts again and take care of business. The team energy and our purpose has been much better in the last couple of matches. We’re winning as a team and that’s the most important thing.”

USU won the doubles point as freshman Annaliese County and junior Lucy Octave won, 6-3, at the No. 3 spot, while sophomore Alexandra Pisareva and freshman Sidnee Lavatai clinched the point with a 6-2 win at the No. 2 spot.

In singles play, Pisareva picked up where she left off in doubles by earning the straight-set win on court one, 6-4, 6-2, while junior Hannah Jones won her match at the No. 2 spot, 7-5, 6-2, to make it a 3-0 game. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers won her first set at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, but lost her final two sets, 6-3, 6-4. Octave had a strong first set win on court three, 6-2, but lost the final two sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Lavatai cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory at the No. 6 spot to earn the Aggies the win. Junior Rhoda Tanui's match at the No. 5 spot went on as she lost her first set, 6-3, and won the second set, 6-1. Both teams agreed to have the third set play as a super-tiebreaker, where Tanui was victorious, getting the 1-0 (10-8) win.

“It was a good match and going out there, I was a little nervous, but having a team like ours where everyone is really supportive helped out a lot," Lavatai said. "We got the job done, which is the important part and we came together. That’s what we’ve been working on.”

Utah State will stay home and face Idaho (1-3) on Monday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m.

Results

Utah State 5, Grand Canyon 2

Doubles

1. Alexandra Taylor/Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) vs. Emilia Occhipinti/Celina Buhr (GCU) 4-4, unfinished

2. Alexandra Pisareva/Sidnee Lavatai (USU) def. MartinaLo Pumo/Ludovica Infantino (GCU) 6-2

3. Annaliese County/Lucy Octave (USU) def. Celia Morel/Autum Prudhomme (GCU) 6-3

Singles

1. Alexandra Pisareva (USU) def. Emilia Occhipinti (GCU) 6-4, 6-2

2. Hannah Jones (USU) def. Martina Lo Pumo (GCU) 7-5, 6-2

3. Celia Morel (GCU) def. Lucy Octave (USU) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4)

4. Celina Buhr (GCU) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

5. Rhoda Tanui (USU) def. Ludovica Infantino (GCU) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8)

6. Sidnee Lavatai (USU) def. Autum Prudhomme (GCU) 6-1, 6-2

Match notes:

Grand Canyon 2-5

Utah State 3-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); singles (1,2,4,3,6,5)