LOGAN —Utah State men's tennis (7-4, 0-0 MW) split their doubleheader in Des Moines, Iowa as they swept Grand View 7-0, and fell to Drake, 5-2.

"I felt like Drake did a better job of being aggressive and playing to win in big moments," said head coach James Wilson. "We played hard in doubles and almost pulled it out. In singles I was proud of the way Felipe (Acosta), Sergiu (Bucur) and Duro (Opacic) competed. We have to improve and be prepared for Indiana on Sunday."

Against Grand View in doubles play, all three USU pairs won their match as freshman Rithvik Bollipalli and junior Sergiu Bucur won at the No. 1 spot, 6-2, as did sophomore Felipe Acosta and freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo. Junior Duro Opacic and freshman Daniel Bushamuka cruised to a 6-0 sweep.

In singles play, all six Aggies won in straight sets, as Bucur, Acosta, Opacic and freshman Mitch Johnson recorded 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Arevalo won his match, 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot and Bollipalli cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Against Drake, Opacic and Bushamuka fell at the No. 3 spot, 6-4, while Bollipalli and Bucur won at the No. 1 spot, 7-6. Drake won the the doubles point as Acosta and Arevalo lost their match, 7-6.

In singles play, Drake won on courts six, four and one, all in straight sets to win the match. Both teams decided to keep play going as Acosta won his match at the No 3 spot in straight sets, 7-6, 6-1. Opacic also won his match on court five, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (12-10), while Bucur's match went to three sets at the No. 2 spot, but fell short.

Utah State will stay in Des Moines to face Indiana on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. (MT).

RESULTS

Utah State 7, Grand View 0

Doubles

1. Rithvik Bollipalli/Sergiu Bucur (USU) def. Andree Stevensson/Yasha Litvak (GVU) 6-2

2. Felipe Acosta/Isaac Arturo Arevalo (USU) def. R. Correra da Silva/Ryan Kucera (GVU) 6-2

3. Duro Opacic/Daniel Bushamuka (USU) def. Ryan Lamke/Blake Beaune (GVU) 6-0

Singles

1. Isaac Arturo Arevalo (USU) def. Andree Stevensson (GVU) 6-2, 6-0

2. Sergiu Bucur (USU) def. Yasha Litvak (GVU) 6-0, 6-0

3. Felipe Acosta (USU) def. R. Correra da Silva (GVU) 6-0, 6-0

4. Rithvik Bollipalli (USU) def. Ryan Kucera (GVU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Duro Opacic (USU) def. Ryan Lamke (GVU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Mitch Johnson (USU) def. Blake Beaune (GVU) 6-0, 6-0

Match notes:

Grand View 0-1

Utah State 7-3

RESULTS

Drake 5, Utah State 2

Doubles

1. Rithvik Bollipalli/Sergiu Bucur (USU) def. Vinny Gillespie/Barny Thorold (DU) 6-4

2. Bayo Philips/Finley Hall (DU) def. Felipe Acosta/Isaac Arturo Arevalo (USU) 7-6

3. Tom Hands/Calum MacGeoch (DU) def. Duro Opacic/Daniel Bushamuka (USU) 6-4

Singles

1. Vinny Gillespie (DU) def. Isaac Arturo Arevalo (USU) 6-3, 6-3

2. Tom Hands (DU) def. Sergiu Bucur (USU) 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 (10-7)

3. Felipe Acosta (USU) def. Barny Thorold (DU) 7-6, 6-1 4. Bayo Philips (DU) def. Rithvik Bollipalli (USU) 6-4, 6-4

5. Duro Opacic (USU) def. Calum MacGeoch (DU) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (12-10)

6. Ben Clark (DU) def. Daniel Bushamuka (USU) 6-3, 6-3

Match notes:

Utah State 7-4, Drake 5-3; order of finish: doubles (3,1,2); singles (6,4,1,3,5,2)