Dixie State women’s basketball opened its final regular season road trip in style on Friday with a 79-63 win over Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (13-9, 9-9 RMAC) shot over 50 percent from the field for the second time this season, converting on 52 percent (31-of-59) of all field goal attempts while dishing out a season-high 21 assists en route to the victory.

Two Trailblazers scored 20 or more points, as Lisa VanCampen led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Ali Franks added 20 points and five rebounds. London Pavlica recorded her first collegiate double-double, while flirting with a triple-double, with 11 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and eight assists. Mariah Martin also finished in double figures with 11 points and four assists.

Dixie State wasted no time building a lead it would not relinquish. The Trailblazers outscored the Grizzlies 25-7 through the first ten minutes, led by seven points by Franks and six more points from Keslee Stevenson. In all, DSU shot a blistering 69 percent (9-of-13) from the field in the first frame.

Adams State opened the second quarter on a 9-4 run to trim the lead to 29-16 at the 7:42 mark, but the Trailblazers countered with a 13-3 run over the final seven minutes to take a 42-19 advantage into the halftime break. DSU shared the wealth during the second frame as Vancampen, Franks and Martin each scored four points, while Stevenson added three more points.

Dixie State pushed the lead to 25 points at 46-21 early in the third quarter after jumpers by VanCampen and Franks. The Grizzlies mounted their largest run of the game in response, outscoring DSU by a 16-6 count over the next five minutes to cut the lead to 52-37. The teams traded baskets through the next three minutes, and DSU maintained the 15-point lead at 60-45 heading to the final frame.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, and DSU posted a narrow 19-18 advantage in the frame to clinch the 79-63 win. VanCampen put the finishing touches on her night with six points in the quarter, while Franks and Pavlica added five points each.

Dixie State shot 52 percent (31-of-59) from the field, 36 percent (8-of-22) from 3-point range, and a perfect 100 percent (9-of-9) from the free-throw line.

The Trailblazers close their regular season road slate on Saturday at Fort Lewis. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.