LEWISVILLE, Texas — Dixie State’s women’s swimming team claimed three more medals and broke three more school records on day three at the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.

Through three rounds of competition, the Trailblazers have moved up to third place with 450.5 points, 26.5 points clear of fourth-place Colorado School of Mines (424), while Colorado Mesa owns a 751.5-578 lead on second-place Oklahoma Baptist heading into Saturday’s final round.

DSU began the evening session by claiming three of the top-eight spots in the 500-yard freestyle, led by Kelsea Wright’s bronze-medal time of 5:07.73 (No. 2 all-time at DSU). Meanwhile, Rebecka Anderson followed in sixth place at 5:10.47 (No. 3 all-time at DSU) and Katie Pack placed eighth at 5:14.51.

Hannah Hansen collected the Trailblazers’ second medal of the night as she finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.43 (No. 4 all-time at DSU), while Miriam Gonzalez just missed the medal stand with a fourth-place time of 1:04.47 (No. 5 all-time at DSU). Meanwhile, Kenzie Chesler placed ninth in the 100 back at 58.83 (No. 8 all-time at DSU).

Two school records fell in the 200 butterfly, where Alaina Otterstrom placed seventh in the “A” final heat with a time of 2:11.82 (No. 2 all-time at DSU), while in the “B” final, Gretchen Hyer broke her own school record in that event with a heat-winning time of 2:10.74. Earlier in the day, Otterstrom posted a school-record breaking preliminary time of 2:12.01, which Hyer bettered in the evening session.

In addition, the 800 free relay team of Megan Ruppenthal, Anderson, Audrey Hyde and Wright took home the silver medal and in the process, shattered the school event record by more than 10 seconds with a time of 7:39.40.

The final day of the RMAC Championships will take place on Saturday beginning with preliminary heats in the women’s 100 free at 8:30 a.m. MST.