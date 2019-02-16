PROVO, Utah — The No. 20 BYU gymnastics team scored a season-high 196.900 but couldn’t top No. 10 Boise State’s 197.175 at the Smith Fieldhouse on Friday.

"I’m really happy with our performances throughout the night," BYU head coach Guard Young said. "Boise State is a great team and it was tied going into the fourth rotation. They did a great job and so did we. I’m super proud of our efforts and it was a fun meet."

All-American Shannon Evans broke her career best in the all-around for the second time this season with a 39.500. The team captain matched her career high of 9.950 on the uneven parallel bars and tied her season best on the beam with a 9.825.

The Cougars started the meet on the vault with Abbey Miner leading the team with a career-high 9.875. Avery Bennett and Rebekah Bean received a 9.850 apiece, however, Bean received a 0.500 deduction resulting in a 9.325. Angel Zhong and Shannon Evans each scored 9.825 while Haley Pitou earned a 9.750 to finish the rotation. BYU posted a 49.125, trailing to Boise State’s score of 49.475.

On the uneven bars, Evans set a season high and matched her career high with a 9.950 as the Cougars had five gymnasts score 9.850 or better. Zhong, Natasha Marsh, Helody Cyrenne and Abby Boden each scored 9.850. Pitou rounded out the rotation with a 9.775. BYU totaled a 49.350 in the second rotation to even the overall score with Boise State at 98.475.

In the third rotation, Cyrenne led the way for the Cougars with a 9.875 on beam and was followed by Miner’s 9.850. Evans and Cheyenne Hill earned a 9.825 apiece while Marsh received a 9.775 and Boden scored a 9.725. After three rounds, both teams remained tied with scores of 147.625.

Miner earned a career-high 9.925 and Evans scored a 9.900 on their floor routines in the final rotation. Briana Pearson received a 9.850 while Brittney Vitkauskas and Boden each posted 9.800. Hannah Miller finished the rotation with a score of 9.650 and the Cougars ended with a total score of 49.275 in the rotation. Boise State broke the tie in the fourth rotation to claim the victory over BYU with a final score of 197.175 to 196.000.

The Cougars will compete next against Southern Utah University at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. MST.

