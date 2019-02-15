HEBER CITY — A woman was severely injured Friday evening after a home explosion and fire, officials said.

Crews were called about 6:30 p.m. to the cabin in a gated community on Lake Pines Drive in Timber Lakes, which is just east of Heber City, said Wasatch County Fire spokeswoman Janet Carson.

A family had just arrived at the cabin to spend the weekend. The woman opened the garage door and smelled gas while her kids were still in the car. That's when the explosion happened, Carson said.

A retired firefighter who has a cabin nearby rescued her from the house, according to Carson. She was taken to Heber Valley Hospital and later transferred to the University Hospital burn unit in serious but stable condition.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed, Carson said. Crews took a "defense attack" as "there wasn't any saving" the home.

As of about 10 p.m., firefighters were still working to keep the fire from spreading. Because of strong winds and snowy conditions, fire trucks on scene needed to be switched out with four-wheel drive firetrucks, Carson said.

The area is rural, Carson said, no other homes were threatened.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.