SALT LAKE CITY — The RootsTech Virtual Pass is available to those who would like to attend the RootsTech conference but aren’t able to come to Salt Lake City, according to information from RootsTech.

The pass includes 18 virtual sessions recorded from the conference and is available for $129. For those who are attending the RootsTech conference and would like access to the virtual content, it can be added on for $79.

RootsTech is Feb. 27-March 2 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Keynote speakers includes actress Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle”) on Feb. 28, author Saroo Brierley on March 1, and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro on March 2. The conference has more than 300 breakout sessions over four days that range from using DNA in family history, protecting and preserving photos, tools for doing family history and storytelling, and how to organize family stories.

The Family Discovery Day, targeted at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is March 2 with speakers Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan K. Bednar.

See rootstech.org for registration and information.