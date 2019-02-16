Air Force veteran Chase Terry gets a hug from his dog, Dually, while visiting the Ogden fire station in the Francom Public Safety Building on Friday. The fire department hosted the 4 Paws 4 Patriots, a nonprofit group of veterans or first responders and their service dogs, for a visit to the firehouse to expose the working animals to an environment that includes ambulances, firetrucks, firefighters and paramedics. Service dogs need to be able to continue providing tasks for their handlers when faced with an emergency, such as a handler needing medical assistance or ambulance transport to a hospital.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.