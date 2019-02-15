Lucia Silva, with daughter Flavia Bears, center, and granddaughter, Ptra, visit with their husband, father and grandfather, Osvado Silva, 85, as they listen to piano music in the lobby of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Friday. Two months before being hospitalized after a fall down the stairs, which left him paralyzed, Silva, who has also battled cancer, mentioned he always wanted to learn to play the piano and loved listening to it. On Friday, a volunteer found a note from Bears on the piano saying her father doesn't have much time left and asking if someone could help fulfill his last wishes by playing for him. So on Friday afternoon, several caregivers helped Osvado Silva from the ICU to the lobby where he and his family listened as Valdir Altunis, Osvado Silva's Latter-day Saint bishop, played some of his favorite hits from Frank Sinatra and others.

