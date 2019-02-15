SALT LAKE CITY — Ann Coulter isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump’s national emergency plan.

Coulter said “the country is over” in an interview with KABC, expressing her discontent with Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the border, The Hill reported.

“Forget the fact that he’s digging his own grave. The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot," she said, according to Mediaite.

“This is the worst open borders the country has ever had under the president who ran against open borders,” she said.

She said she plans to change the title of her paperback book from “In Trump We Trust” to “In Trump We Trusted.”

Why it matters: Coulter has long been a fan of Trump and his policies. She’s not upset that Trump is bypassing Congress, according to The Week, but she believes Trump won't actually make sure the wall gets built.

She said in her KABC interview that Trump wants his emergency declaration to be blocked by the courts "because for some reason, he really doesn't want to build the wall."

Coulter has “soured on the president in recent months in the midst of the shutdown debates,” according to The Daily Beast.

She recently told The Daily Caller that the president will “have no legacy whatsoever” if he doesn’t build the wall.

Flashback: Coulter and Trump were tied in news headlines on Thursday, too.

Coulter tweeted Thursday night that Trump wanted to declare a national emergency to please his base even though she doesn’t expect he’ll make sure the wall gets built.

“The goal is to get Trump’s stupidest voters to say ‘HE’S FIGHTING!’ No he’s not. If he signs this bill, it’s over,” she said in a tweet.

The goal is to get Trump's stupidest voters to say "HE'S FIGHTING!" No he's not. If he signs this bill, it's over. https://t.co/6DQSkqxV8h — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Trump mentioned Coulter Friday, saying he “hardly knows her” and hasn't “spoken to her in way over a year.” He even said, “she’s off the reservation.”

"Ann Coulter. I don't know her. I hardly know her. I haven't spoken to her in way over a year but the press loves saying Ann Coulter, probably if I did speak to her, she would be very nice," Trump said, according to USA Today. "I just don't have the time to speak to her. I would speak to her but I have nothing against her. In fact, I like her for one reason: When they asked her like right at the beginning, who is going to win the election, she said Donald Trump."