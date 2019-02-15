South Salt Lake Fire Chief Ron Morris, center, talks with Unified Fire Capt. Travis Hobbs, left, and Unified Fire Capt. Ken Aldridge during Morris' retirement party at the Columbus Community Center in South Salt Lake on Friday. Morris is leaving the force after serving for 42 years. According to his biography on South Salt Lake's website, Morris was hired as a volunteer firefighter with Salt Lake County Fire Department in 1974 and became a full-time firefighter in 1977. In March 2005, he was appointed the state fire marshal by then-Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., and in 2011 he was appointed South Salt Lake's fire chief.

