SALT LAKE CITY — A Denver man accused of causing a ruckus inside a Moab charter school has been formally charged.

Charles Gregory Gee, 56, was charged Friday in Grand County's 7th District Court with being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun on school property, a class A misdemeanor; drug possession, a class B misdemeanor; disrupting a school, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, police say Gee entered Moab Charter School, 358 E. 300 South, right before an after-school event was to take place in the cafeteria and proceeded to "trash" the room, according to a Grand County Jail report.

He took several mats that were set up in the cafeteria and "made a circle around himself," the report states.

Gee was escorted out of the school while Moab police, the Grand County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the area. He was spotted around the corner from the school.

Police found a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the bag he was carrying, according to the report. After later searching Gee's vehicle, still in the school parking lot, and his hotel room, a second gun was recovered, the report states.

Police said Gee never brandished a gun inside the school and no one was harmed. While his motive was still unknown Friday, investigators said there was no evidence to suggest that Gee had plans to harm anyone in the school, which he has no connection to.