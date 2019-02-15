KEARNS — An 18-year-old man who claimed he went to a high school to watch football but kept getting requests to sell drugs now faces five criminal charges for allegedly opening shop in the parking lot, according to court documents.

Raylanzo Orchard, who lives two minutes from Kearns High School, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with drug distribution and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; possession of a firearm on school property and altering the ID number on a gun, class A misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sept. 28, Unified police responded to Kearns High School, 5525 S. Cougar Lane (4800 West), on a report of a man selling drugs in the parking lot during a football game.

The first officer who located Orchard's car saw "in plain view … a large amount of a green leafy substance in a glass jar," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Upon a further search of the vehicle, police found several mason jars full of marijuana, four other baggies with marijuana, seven THC cartridges, a scale and a loaded handgun, according to charging documents.

Orchard told officers that he was at the school to watch football, but "people started to 'hit him up' so he wanted to make some money," the report states. "Raylanzo told (the officer) he sells marijuana to make some money and eventually be able to go to school or start into the business of legal marijuana distribution."

Orchard admitted to having a gun under the driver's seat, which he said he used for protection "because 'people out here be grimy,'" the report states.