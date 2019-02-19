The political life in Utah is disconcerting. We have the opportunity to vote for propositions under the misapprehension that our opinion really matters. Yet we realize that that is far from the truth.

The Legislature is given the prerogative to override the common will and can pass legislation that can ignore the opinion of the voters. This is depressing and leads us to wonder if there is any value in voting on propositions.

Democracy is not alive and well in Utah.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City