SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like the third “Jurassic World” film will feature a significant time jump, at least according to Chris Pratt.

Pratt told MTV News that the movie will happen much after the ending of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which ended on a cliffhanger in which dinosaurs began roaming the planet and interacting with the modern world.

"When I heard the pitch, I was blown away," he said. "I can't believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. ... The island is blown up. The animals are out. We can't put 'em back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is — not only these dinosaurs, but this technology moving forward — going to affect the planet? And we jump forward, it's like, 'oh! oh right!'"

Pratt said the film will include society trying to deal with dinosaurs in a modern setting.

Interesting note: The gap between “Jurassic World” and “Fallen Kingdom” was three years, which is the same gap between the two films’ release dates, according to ComicBook.com. It’s possible the next film will take a similar path with its gap.

“Jurassic World 3” is slated to arrive in 2021.