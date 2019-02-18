Screenshot, NBC
The toy company announced Friday it would release new toys centered around “The Office."
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — The toy company Funko is headed to Dunder Mifflin.

The toy company announced Friday that it would release new toys centered around "The Office," a legendary NBC sitcom that focused on a run-of-the-mill paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Comment on this story

The collection will include toys of Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Darryl Philbin, Kevin Malone with chili, Jim Halpert with a Chase, and a Toby vs. Michael 2-Pack.

You can preorder the toys at the Entertainment Earth’s website.

Funko released a slew of pop figures based on classic TV shows, according to ComicBook.com.

Funko released figurines for "Cheers," "Community," and "The Addams Family" in the past.

Funko Pop recently unveiled a slew of new toys at the New York Toy Fair, including ones for Post Malone, NSync and more.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment