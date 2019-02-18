SALT LAKE CITY — The toy company Funko is headed to Dunder Mifflin.

The toy company announced Friday that it would release new toys centered around "The Office," a legendary NBC sitcom that focused on a run-of-the-mill paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The collection will include toys of Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Dwight Schrute, Darryl Philbin, Kevin Malone with chili, Jim Halpert with a Chase, and a Toby vs. Michael 2-Pack.

You can preorder the toys at the Entertainment Earth’s website.

'The Office' Funko Pop Figures Are Finally a Reality https://t.co/jBROwxQiwx pic.twitter.com/ZlWNiTLIGU — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 15, 2019

Funko released a slew of pop figures based on classic TV shows, according to ComicBook.com.

Funko released figurines for "Cheers," "Community," and "The Addams Family" in the past.

Funko Pop recently unveiled a slew of new toys at the New York Toy Fair, including ones for Post Malone, NSync and more.