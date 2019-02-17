SALT LAKE CITY — New "Star Wars" toys will arrive this fall, and we officially have the launch date.

The brief:

Disney and Star Wars announced Friday that the next iteration of Force Friday — the day when the latest "Star Wars" toys drop in stores — will take place on Oct. 4. Products like toys, books, apparel and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on that date.

The company said it will celebrate Triple Force Friday this year since new toys will debut for two more products: Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian" project, which will air on Disney Plus, and the new EA video game, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," according to CBR.com.

"This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously," Ken Potrock, Disney's president of consumer products commercialization, said in a statement. "We’ll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of 'Star Wars' and 'Frozen' fans around the globe."

