Brian Ach, Invision
In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Joanna Gaines shared her surprise over her husband Chip Gaines' Valentine's Day gesture on social media Thursday.

Gaines' Instagram post showed a photo of Magnolia Market, which is a shopping complex in Waco, Texas, with the phrase "Chip hearts Jo" written on the side.

"That's big love," Gaines wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram

That's big love @chipgaines 😍

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Chip Gaines also shared a photo of the gesture. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, sweet girl!!" in what he called "John Deere Green" paint.

1 comment on this story

Earlier in the day, Joanna Gaines shared an image to her Instagram Story that showed her kitchen in disarray, according to Yahoo. She titled the photo, "Valentine's breakfast aftermath."

The couple celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary on May 31, 2018, according to Fox News. The couple announced the birth of their fifth child, Crew, on June 23, 2018, too.

"And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief," Chip announced at the time.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.