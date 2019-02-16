SALT LAKE CITY — Joanna Gaines shared her surprise over her husband Chip Gaines' Valentine's Day gesture on social media Thursday.

Gaines' Instagram post showed a photo of Magnolia Market, which is a shopping complex in Waco, Texas, with the phrase "Chip hearts Jo" written on the side.

"That's big love," Gaines wrote in her post.

Chip Gaines also shared a photo of the gesture. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, sweet girl!!" in what he called "John Deere Green" paint.

Earlier in the day, Joanna Gaines shared an image to her Instagram Story that showed her kitchen in disarray, according to Yahoo. She titled the photo, "Valentine's breakfast aftermath."

The couple celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary on May 31, 2018, according to Fox News. The couple announced the birth of their fifth child, Crew, on June 23, 2018, too.

"And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief," Chip announced at the time.