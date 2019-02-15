SALT LAKE CITY — The Disney Plus original series "High School Musical: The Series" announced its cast on Friday.

The cast includes:

Olivia Rodrigo ("Bizaardvark")

Kate Reinders ("Modern Family," Broadway's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical")

Sofia Wylie ("Andi Mack")

Matt Cornett ("Bella and the Bulldogs")

Dara Reneé ("Freaky Friday")

Julia Lester ("Mom")

Frankie Rodriguez ("Modern Family")

Larry Saperstein ("Fan Girl")

Mark St. Cyr ("Doomsday")

Filming for the show has begun in Salt Lake City.

The storyline begins 15 years after the original Disney Channel movies. The show will be filmed at East High School, which is where the show takes place.

The story will follow a group of teens who prepare for their first-ever production of, well, "High School Musical."

"The challenge we handed the creative team was Herculean. How do you recapture the joy and the magic of the original 'High School Musical' movie … and simultaneously reimagine it completely?" said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement. "That's like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded. And Tim and Oliver — and this amazingly talented and diverse cast and crew — have done exactly that!"

"We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise," said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney Plus. "From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It's going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers."

The Utah Film Commission announced back in October 2018 that the Governor's Office of Economic Development board had approved filming for the new show, according to the Deseret News.

The series will run for 10 episodes.