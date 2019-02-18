Excellent editorial warning of the waning of democracy in our world and calling for America to lead by example. ("In our opinion: Democracy is waning around the world. The U.S. must be an example.") All Americans have a big part in setting that example.

After voting, we need to advise those who represent us in Congress. A good example of this were the calls and letters that encouraged 137 members of Congress, like Utah’s Rep. Chris Stewart, to send a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking for continued support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This letter was sent before the State of the Union speech where the president called for an end to AIDS in America. It was also widely distributed at the recent preparatory meeting in India for October’s replenishment conference for the Global Fund, showing America’s commitment.

This happened because citizens worked with their representatives to write and sign this letter. No wonder: since its founding in 2002 the Global Fund has saved 27 million lives, strengthened health care systems and helped cut deaths from these three pandemics by one-third. Recently, we have also been reminded by the Zika and Ebola viruses of the importance of treating disease globally to protect us locally.

America’s bold pledge to the Global Fund has inspired other donors to contribute two-thirds of the total budget for the Global Fund. So join your voice to strengthen democracy in America, but it's taking actions like this with your representatives via calls, letters and visits that make a difference and set the example for our world.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington