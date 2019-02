Since the Legislature, in its wisdom, cancelled auto-safety inspections, I have noticed a lot of headlights, taillights and brake lights out on cars that I see on the road.

In the last few months, I have heard of two fatal accidents caused by bald tires.

I have no way of knowing how many cars are driving with faulty brakes or other unsafe conditions. It is a concern to me and should be a concern to everyone.

Tom Horne

Salt Lake City