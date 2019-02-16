Our government is not an aristocracy — it is a republic. There is not just one branch of government, there are three. This president is off the rails and some members of Congress are his enablers.

What kind of public service do they think they are doing? The constituents of Utah have had it. For every one of us who takes time to write, there are tens of thousands more who don’t write but are equally fed up with them and their lack of integrity.

History has its eyes on our elected officials — and so do we. We will vote them out if they do not stand up and put a stop to the assault that is being waged against our democracy. This is their legacy.

Charlene Roetzel

Bountiful