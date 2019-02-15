Utah State women’s basketball (10-13, 5-7 Mountain West) continues Mountain West action on Saturday, Feb. 16, as the Aggies host Air Force (8-15, 4-8 MW) at 2 p.m., in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State leads Air Force, 10-4, in the all-time series, including a 48-44 victory in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in January. This season, the Falcons are averaging 60.6 points per game, while shooting 35.8 percent (492-of-1,376) from the field, 28.0 percent (100-of-357) from long range and 63.1 percent (310-of-491) at the free-throw line. Three Falcons average double figures in sophomore guard Kaelin Immel (12.6 ppg), freshman guard Briana Autrey (10.0 ppg) and freshman forward Riley Snyder (10.0 ppg). Junior forward Kassady Huffman leads the team on the glass, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, while Autrey leads Air Force with 2.0 assists per game.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 66.0 points per game against the Falcons, while shooting 42.4 percent (555-of-1,308) from the floor, 28.9 percent (83-of-287) from behind the arc and 66.0 percent (324-of-491) at the charity stripe. Autrey leads Air force with 1.7 steals per game, while Huffman leads with 1.3 blocks per game.

Utah State is averaging 61.1 points per game, while shooting 39.8 percent (547-of-1,374) from the field, 30.3 percent (119-of-393) from behind the 3-point line and 68.9 percent (193-of-280) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard Eliza West leads the team with 4.9 assists per game.

Defensively, opponents average 59.5 points against the Aggies, while shooting 37.9 percent (475-of-1,254) from the floor, 30.5 percent (129-of-423) from 3-point range and 73.4 percent (290-of-395) at the free-throw line. Dufficy leads USU in steals with 1.7 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads with 1.4 blocks per game.