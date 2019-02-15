SALT LAKE CITY — A map of Middle-earth dropped on Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” Twitter account today, and, according to ComicBook.com, it provides key information about what the upcoming series will be about.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

What the map shows: Compared to the Middle-earth map from the “The Lord of the Rings” books and films, the map Amazon published is minimalistic.

One Twitter user noted that it extends further east than previous maps and doesn’t contain any information about settlements.

Three observations with this from @LOTRonPrime:



1) Notice how far it extends East with a forest, mountains and rivers (not standard map).

2) No settlements are marked.

3) Does tweet suggest they will they start with the forging of the Rings in the middle of the Second Age? https://t.co/LkJi5ghtDs — Shaun Gunner (@ShaunGunner) February 15, 2019

Multiple social media users have pointed out that the map is a Second or Third Age map, which may suggest the series will focus on the forging of the rings.

The One Wiki to Rule Them All, a wiki page dedicated to "LOTR," notes that the Eastlands of Middle-earth were the birthplace of elves, men, and the location of so-called “blue wizards.”

According to the wiki, the East is generally thought to be the source of the servants of Sauron and Morgoth, the first Dark Lord.

The three rings: The tweet featuring the map is captioned with “Three Rings under the Elven-kings under the sky,” which means we could definitely see more elf royalty in the series, as the three rings were forged by Celebrimbor for Galadriel and Gil-galad, who gave his two to Elrond and Cirdan, according to Tolkien Gateway. Cirdan later gave his to Gandalf.

The three rings, Nenya, Narya and Vilya, represent water, fire and air, and though we don’t know much about their individual powers, we can speculate they’re associated with those elements and may be a central focus of the series.

Last May, TheOneRing.net tweeted that the new series would focus on a young Aragorn.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, did not confirm that but said the series will not be a remake of the books, according to ComicBook.com. “I think you can know that we’re not remaking the movies, but we’re also not starting from scratch,” she said. “So, it’ll be characters you love.”

Peter Jackson is rumored to have a role in helping with the scripts, but so far he has not seen them or been given an active role.

Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series is slated to run for five seasons and arrive sometime in 2021, according to SyFyWire.