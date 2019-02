The now-impending demise of the beautiful Legacy Parkway in Davis County is truly a tragedy.

We live nearby and use this roadway daily. It has been a remarkably peaceful and beautiful go-between for many years. That will probably now end due to the legislative heavyweights pushing hard to create the Utah Inland Port.

To those who have fought so hard to save it — a sincere thank-you.

To those who now fight so hard to ruin it — no thanks to you.

Gail Groves

North Salt Lake