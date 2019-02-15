SALT LAKE CITY — J.J. Abrams revealed Friday that “Star Wars: Episode IX” had wrapped up principal photography.
Abrams tweeted the news with a new photo of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), the new trilogy’s trio of characters.
The characters appear to be on a sand-based planet in the photo, which could mean the series will take us back to Tatooine or Jakku.
That said, in 2014, Abrams revealed the title for “The Force Awakens” just after principal photography wrapped up, according to CinemaBlend.
So we scoured Twitter find out the best possible titles for "Episode IX" before the announcement.
“War of the Stars”
“The Last Hope”
“Balance of the Force”
“Knights of Ren”
“The Redemption of the Jedi”
“Rise of a Hero”
“The Spark of Hope”
“Rebirth of the Light”
“A Galaxy United”
“The Final Conflict”
“Triumph of the Whills”
“Destiny of the Force”
“Galactic Endgame”
“The Way of the Force”
“Duel of the Fates”
“A Final Hope”
