SALT LAKE CITY — J.J. Abrams revealed Friday that “Star Wars: Episode IX” had wrapped up principal photography.

Abrams tweeted the news with a new photo of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), the new trilogy’s trio of characters.

The characters appear to be on a sand-based planet in the photo, which could mean the series will take us back to Tatooine or Jakku.

That said, in 2014, Abrams revealed the title for “The Force Awakens” just after principal photography wrapped up, according to CinemaBlend.

So we scoured Twitter find out the best possible titles for “Episode IX” before the announcement.

“War of the Stars”

Star Wars: War of the Stars #EpisodeIXTitle — Jeremy Bazinet (@TheBigBazi) February 6, 2019

“The Last Hope”

I'm just thinking about possible Episode IX titles...



Episode IX: The Last Hope#EpisodeIX #episode9 #EpisodeIXtitle — Kiralena (@Kiralena6) February 2, 2019

“Balance of the Force”

This would not be a bad title idea for Episode IX. Balance of the Force. 👀 @Disney @starwars pic.twitter.com/QKrqJudmb9 — Your Pussy Basura 🚮 (@MyBussyHorchata) February 9, 2019

“Knights of Ren”

#EpisodeIX Knights of Ren...

Title idea... hmm ?? — faulkner (@KyleFaulkner94) December 21, 2018

“The Redemption of the Jedi”

@ReillyAround Possible title idea: Episode IX: The Redemption of the Jedi. — CalCallison (@CalCallison) December 12, 2018

“Rise of a Hero”

@jjabrams Assuming that the title for Episode IX hasn’t been picked yet, might I suggest “Rise of a Hero” for the title of episode IX? It fits well with the idea of Rey being a “hero” in her own right, plus it fits the format used by the final titles of the last two trilogies. — Luc Jacobsen (@lavaringx) September 30, 2018

“The Spark of Hope”

“Rebirth of the Light”

“A Galaxy United”

Episode IX title ideas by AspiringCreator on Deviant Art. Anyone like these? pic.twitter.com/gk06bPsmMx — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 10, 2018

“The Final Conflict”

“Triumph of the Whills”

“Destiny of the Force”

“Galactic Endgame”

Episode IX title ideas:



The Final Conflict



Triumph of the Whills



Destiny of the Force



Galactic Endgame#EpisodeIX #StarWars — Rick Weber (@RickWeber1) April 16, 2017

“The Way of the Force”

Title suggestion: Star Wars: #episodeix - The Ways of the Force — Kylo Ren is a neo-Nazi allegory, live with it (@luminousfinn) January 6, 2019

“Duel of the Fates”

Episode IX title suggestion:



Star Wars: Duel of the Fates — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) January 4, 2019

“A Final Hope”

Title suggestion... Star Wars: Episode IX - A Final Hope — Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) December 30, 2017

