SALT LAKE CITY — That’s a wrap!
What happened: J.J. Abrams, director of “Star Wars: Episode IX” tweeted a brand new photograph from the film’s set today and announced that principal photography has wrapped up for “Star Wars: Episode IX.”
- The photograph features the film’s prime trio, Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) locked in a loving embrace with a backdrop that harkens back to the harsh desert landscape of the planet Jakku.
- “There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all,” Abrams tweeted.
Star Wars fans can start getting excited, according to ComicBook.com, as the announcement means more details about the film will now be forthcoming.
- This week, a rumor began circling on the web that theaters in the UK have already received the Digital Cinema Package containing the trailer for “Episode IX” and that it could be dropping online very soon.
- Abrams’ announcement makes that rumor seem more credible, according to Comic Book.
