SALT LAKE CITY — That’s a wrap!

Twitter J.J. Abrams tweeted today that "Star Wars: Episode IX" has officially finished filming.

What happened: J.J. Abrams, director of “Star Wars: Episode IX” tweeted a brand new photograph from the film’s set today and announced that principal photography has wrapped up for “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

The photograph features the film’s prime trio, Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) locked in a loving embrace with a backdrop that harkens back to the harsh desert landscape of the planet Jakku.

“There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all,” Abrams tweeted.

Star Wars fans can start getting excited, according to ComicBook.com, as the announcement means more details about the film will now be forthcoming.