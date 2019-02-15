SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mike Lee says it appears President Donald Trump acted within the law when he declared a national emergency at the southern border Friday.

"My initial assessment is that what President Trump announced is legal,” the Utah Republican said. "Whether or not it should be legal is a different matter."

Lee has long sought to return power to Congress that he believes the executive branch has wrongly taken from lawmakers.

"Congress has been ceding far too much power to the executive branch for decades," he said. "We should use this moment as an opportunity to start taking that power back."

Trump declared a national emergency to get more federal money for his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, relying on a broad interpretation of his powers that could trigger legal challenges.

Silas Walker, Deseret News FILE - Congressman Ben McAdams holds a town hall at the Redwood Recreation Center in West Valley City on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he opposes the president's actions.

"Republicans and Democrats came together for a bipartisan compromise to keep the government open and fund border security. The declaration is an extreme action that sets a dangerous precedent by the president," he tweeted.

Other members of Utah's congressional delegation also expressed concern over the precedent it would set. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Trump is making a mistake in declaring a national emergency.

Trump signed the spending bill Congress passed Thursday that included $1.7 billion for a border wall, far short of the $5.7 billion he insisted he needed.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, talks with students while campaigning at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct 16, 2018.

To bridge the gap, Trump announced that he will be spending about $8 billion on border barriers — combining the money Congress approved with funding he plans to repurpose through executive actions, including declaring the national emergency, according to the Associated Press.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., condemned Trump's move in a joint statement.

"The president’s actions clearly violate the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution,” they said. “The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the courts, and in the public, using every remedy available."