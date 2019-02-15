EPHRAIM — First-round action for 2A boys high basketball tournament kicks off this weekend with games at Snow College.Comment on this story
Watch it all live here.
Saturday's first round
Gunnison Valley (10-11) vs. Rowland Hall (16-5), 9 a.m.
Waterford (10-10) vs. Beaver (12-8), 10:40 a.m.
Enterprise (9-13) vs. Altamont (5-18), 12:20 p.m.
Rockwell (8-11) vs. Layton Christian (18-6), 2 p.m.
St. Joseph (10-12) vs. Parowan (19-3), 3:40 p.m.
Duchesne (10-11) vs. Draper APA (16-4), 5:20 p.m.
APA West Valley (13-13) vs. Kanab (12-8), 7 p.m.
North Sevier (8-12) vs. North Summit (12-10), 8:40 p.m.