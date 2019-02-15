WASHINGTON — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, on Friday tapped Clay White, his deputy chief and legislative director, to be his chief of staff.

White, a native of Beaver, has served as Stewart’s deputy chief since August 2018 and held multiple positions for both Stewart and former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz. He attended both Dixie State University and Utah Valley University where he earned his political science degree. Additionally, White has a master’s in public management from Johns Hopkins University.

Cam Madsen, who has served as Stewart’s legislative assistant since 2013, will become legislative director.