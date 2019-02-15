OGDEN — Weber State women's basketball hung tight with the University of Montana but couldn't pull out a victory as the Wildcats fell 64-56 Thursday evening.

WSU was tied 17-17 at the end of the first quarter and by the end of the first half trailed just 33-31.

Early in the third quarter, Montana went on an 8-0 run to put the Griz up 45-37. With 2:54 in the third quarter, WSU brought the score back within two but couldn't come up with the lead and trailed 45-50 going into the fourth quarter of play.

The Wildcats got within four points twice in the fourth quarter but couldn't get past the deficit as they fell 64-56 to Montana.

Weber State was led by Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman, who had 18 points. Kayla Watkins also scored in double figures with 12 on the night. Montana had four Lady Griz score in double figures and were led by Jace Henderson, who had 15 points.

WSU shot 34 percent from the field, 20 percent from the 3 and 63 percent from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats are now 5-19 overall on the season and 2-12 in the Big Sky. Weber State stays on the road to take on Montana State Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.