LEWISVILLE, Texas — Dixie State’s women’s swimming team broke six more school records in the five events the Trailblazers competed in during the second day of competition at the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.

Through the first two days of competition, the Trailblazers are sitting solidly in fourth place with 275.5 points, just 9.5 points behind third-place Colorado School of Mines, while Colorado Mesa owns a 509.5-408 lead on second-place Oklahoma Baptist.

The first DSU record that fell during the evening session was in the 200-yard free relay event, during which the team of Miriam Gonzalez, Kelsea Wright, Kenzie Chesler and Audrey Hyde posted a bronze-medal finish with a time of 1:35.68.

Anderson also broke an individual school record to start the relay as she swam an opening 57.69 in the 100 backstroke.That performance was one of two relay school records that fell Thursday as the 400 medley relay team of Rebecka Anderson, Hannah Bodkin, Hannah Hansen and Wright bested the previous standard by nearly two seconds with a fourth-place 3:51.58 in the final event of the night. Anderson also broke an individual school record to start the relay as she swam an opening 57.69 in the 100 backstroke.

Wright had her hand in three of the six records on Day 2 as she broke her own 200 free record with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 1:52.01 to place fourth overall. In all, the Trailblazers had an event-high six swimmers qualify for the top-two 200 free final heats, including Megan Ruppenthal (1:54.15) and Hyde, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Meanwhile, Megan Draney placed 12th at 1:57.62, followed closely by Haley Jones in 13th at 1:57.67, and Danica Butler in 16th at 2:00.52.

Hansen was part of two record-breaking performances on the day as she placed fifth in the 100 butterfly with a school-record time of 57.04. Anderson wound up with three records on the day as she also eclipsed the 400 IM standard with a 15th-place 4:42.89, while Gretchen Hyer followed in 16th at 4:43.21 (No. 2 all-time at DSU).

Day 3 of the RMAC Championships will take place on Friday beginning with preliminary heats in the women’s 100 IM at 8:30 a.m. (MT).